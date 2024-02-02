Amid rumors of move to Ajit Pawar's NCP, Baba Siddique denies leaving Congress

Mumbai: Amid reports that the Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique are heading to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the veteran politician asserted that as of now he is with the Congress, however, he refused to comment on what future holds for him.

Baba Siddique (65), a former three-time MLA winning the Vandre West seat in 1999, 2004 and 2009 , and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA and Consumer Protection in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government. Before becoming a legislator, Baba Siddique had been twice Corporator in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Zeeshan (31), a first-time MLA, represents Vandre East and is the president of Mumbai Youth Congress.

If the Siddique father-son duo leave Congress, it would be a major blow to the Congress in Mumbai after the departure of Milind Deora, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena last month.