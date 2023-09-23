Home
Amit Shah to deliver 'Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture' at Mumbai University on September 23

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.
Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University on September 23.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event, a press release from the Mumbai University said.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

The release said that the cooperative sector holds immense importance in the country’s development. The university’s Commerce, Management and Economics departments conduct studies and research in the cooperative field.

Shah, who is the Union home and cooperation minister, will also visit Ganpati pandals in the city and offer prayers.

