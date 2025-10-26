Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Amit Shah to inaugurate India Maritime Week, push Rs 80-lakh-crore deep-sea fishing drive

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and other stakeholders, is hosting the mega-event.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 13:39 IST
India NewsUSAmit ShahinvestmentMaritime sectordeep sea fishing

Follow us on :

Follow Us