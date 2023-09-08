Appointment of Ajit Pawar as NCP President 'illegal': Sharad Pawar faction to ECI

The Sharad camp further said that it was filing the plea “to pre-emptively avoid inevitable disqualification (of the rebel leaders)” and that there was no split in the NCP.



The response further added that Ajit Pawar had violated the party’s rules by holding a National Convention without issuing notice or appointing a Chief Returning Officer. In the Convention, his “appointment” was ratified. The Sharad Pawar camp has till now filed disqualification petitions against nine MLAs on July 2 and 20 MLAs on September 5 due to “anti-party activities”.