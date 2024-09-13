Ashwini Vaishnaw hops on local train, chats with commuters

Mumbai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday travelled by a local train, the lifeline of lakhs of Mumbaikars, and chatted up with commuters.

Vaishnaw boarded the suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai at 2.34 pm and alighted at Bhandup station at 3.18 pm after his 27 km-long journey.

Railway officials said Vaishnaw, who was in the city for an awards ceremony, boarded a second class coach of the Ambernath-bound slow local train and got down at Bhandup station.