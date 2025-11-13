Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

At least 8 killed as blaze erupts after accident involving car, trucks in Pune

The accident took place as the brakes of one of the trucks caught fire and it came down with speed.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 13:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us