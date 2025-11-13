At least 8 killed as blaze erupts after accident involving car, trucks in Pune

<p>Mumbai: At least eight persons were killed and over 20 others were injured in major accident and resultant fire involving two trucks and several cars and small vehicles at the Selfie Point on the Navale Bridge in the outskirts of Pune city on Thursday evening. </p><p>Rescue and relief operations are underway.</p><p>The incident took place on the Pune-Bengalaru Highway. </p><p>The incident took place around 1730 hrs, Pune police and fire brigade officials said. </p><p>The rattle of the accident and the fire shook the locality. </p>.Road accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi: Supreme Court seeks responses from NHAI, Road Transport Ministry.<p>As soon as the incident was reported, teams of Pune Police and Pune Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. </p><p>Couple of the trucks caught fire after the accident, eyewitnesses said. </p><p>The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sinhagad Road police station.</p><p>According to available information and investigations so far, the accident took place as the brakes of one of the trucks caught fire and it came down with speed. </p><p>Asked whether it is a case of accident or sabotage, police officials said that prima facie it appears to be an accident. </p><p>The Rajasthan truck was on its way from Satara to Mumbai.</p><p>The traffic on the Pune-Bengalaru Highway was badly affected. </p><p>Around 15 to 20 persons have been taken to local hospitals, police and fire brigade officials said. </p><p>A car was trapped between the two trucks, locals said who rushed for the rescue operations. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely tragic and heartbreaking”. </p><p>“I offer my heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident. We share in the grief of their families,” he said and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Guardian Minister of Pune district, said that the accident and fire was a very tragic incident. “The news of some people losing their lives in this accident is extremely heartbreaking, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the deceased. I express my condolences to their families. At the same time, I pray that the injured recover soon,” he said.</p><p>"We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," an official said. </p><p>“At least eight persons have died, while many others were left injured,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam.</p><p>As the accident occurred during the evening rush hour, it led to heavy traffic congestion on Sinhgad Road, Warje, and the Katraj-Dehu Bypass.</p>