Atal Setu, to be inaugurated by PM tomorrow, bridges Mumbai island to mainland; set to boost development

India’s latest infrastructure marvel, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Atal Setu - which is set to be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January 2024 - would open up new avenues of development and tourism.

The two other similar bridges in the world are Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China (36 kms) and King Fahd Causeway in Saudi Arabia (26 kms).

Modi would inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has executed the bridge project that passes over the Arabian Sea.

“Atal Setu transforms daily commuting, reducing travel time from the current 2 hours to just 20 minutes between Sewri and Nhava Sheva,” the MMRDA said on Thursday.

This marvel, the Atal Setu, bridges Mumbai's island to the mainland, addressing land scarcity issues imposed by geographical constraints.

It not only provides quicker access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, and expressways like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa Highway but also unlocks new opportunities for tourism, economic growth, and employment.

This engineering feat utilises advanced Japanese technology, spanning approximately 21.8 km with a 16.5 km marine section and a 5.5 km elevated road on land.

The project would also boost development in Navi Mumbai Airport Notified Influenced Area (NAINA), an ambitious project of the City and Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (CIDCO).

The project would be a boon for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).