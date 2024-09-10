Audi accident involving BJP leader's son: Bawankule and Fadnavis come under MVA's attack

The accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when Bawankule’s son’s Audi car lost control and hit another car, and some two-wheelers in the Ramdaspeth area.

The Sitabuldi police station has registered a case and investigations are in progress.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane said that Sanket was not driving the car.

“The blood samples of Sanket Bawankule and the driver Arjun Haware, who was arrested and later granted bail, were collected and sent for analysis,” he said.

“The car is in the name of my son. The police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident; no one should be judged differently. Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. Law is the same for everyone,” said Bawankule after the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “There cannot be two laws, one for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and one for others.”

Raut said that Sanket was driving, but after the crash, he exchanged seats with his driver. “Why were the number plates removed?” he asked.

State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said: “Sanket allegedly hit multiple vehicles in Nagpur while driving an Audi car in an intoxicated state. However, no action has been taken against him yet. Who is putting pressure on the police?”