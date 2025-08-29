<p>Kannur: Police on Friday said it has launched an investigation into the deaths of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband, whose charred bodies were found in their home at Chirakkal in this north Kerala district a day ago.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Sreelekha A K (67) and her husband Premarajan P K (76), who lived alone as their sons were working abroad, police said.</p>.Three of a family dies after consuming acid in Kerala.<p>According to police, the incident came to light around 6 pm on Thursday when the couple’s car driver reached the house to take the vehicle in order to pick up their son, who was returning from abroad, from the airport.</p>.<p>The house was found locked from inside, and despite repeated knocking, no one responded.</p>.<p>With the help of relatives and neighbours, the door was broken open, and the bodies were discovered, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Police said that during the inquest, they noticed head injuries on Sreelekha and a hammer with blood stains was recovered from the house.</p>.<p>Police suspect she may have been murdered before the bodies were set on fire.</p>.<p>Neighbours told the police that the couple were last seen on Wednesday. However, police said no evidence of forcible entry into the house had been found.</p>.<p>Baliyapattam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem, which will be conducted on Friday, police added.</p>