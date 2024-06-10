B R Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj burns copy of Manusmriti during protest in Raigad

Mumbai: Republican Sena leader and B R Ambedkar's grandson, Anandraj Ambedkar, on Monday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government’s alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in the school curriculum and burnt a copy of the text.

Ambedkar and his supporters gathered at the Kranti Stambh in Mahad city of Raigad district and raised slogans against the state education department.