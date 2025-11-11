Menu
Baba Siddique killing: Bombay HC seeks police reply on wife's plea for SIT probe

The widow, in her plea filed last week, said the police had failed to bring the real culprits to book and alleged a builder/developer and political nexus behind her husband's killing.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 10:46 IST
