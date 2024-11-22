Baba Siddique murder case: Accused communicated with key conspirators using labourer's mobile hotspot to avoid detection

<p>In the latest development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, disclosed during interrogation that he communicated with key conspirators using a labourer's mobile hotspot to avoid police detection. </p><p>Gill admitted to using the hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder, allowing him to appear offline and avoid tracking, as per <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may hold vital evidence related to the case.</p><p>Gill (22) hails from Pacca Chisti village in Punjab's Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the northern state. He has been identified as a crucial logistical coordinator for the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi.</p><p>The NCP leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area. </p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>