Badlapur encounter: Bombay High Court asks cops to find spot for Akshay Shinde’s burial

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra police to find a secluded spot to bury the mortal remains of Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was shot dead in an encounter with the escort party in a police van.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice M M Sathaye directed the police to inform Shinde’s family once the spot has been identified so that the burial rituals could be done.

As of now, the body is the morgue of the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.