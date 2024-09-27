Badlapur encounter: Bombay High Court asks cops to find spot for Akshay Shinde’s burial

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra police to find a secluded spot to bury the mortal remains of Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was shot dead in an encounter with the escort party in a police van.
A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice M M Sathaye directed the police to inform Shinde’s family once the spot has been identified so that the burial rituals could be done.
As of now, the body is the morgue of the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.
Akshay Shinde’s father Anna Shinde has moved the court seeking space for burial of his son.
Chief Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed the court burial grounds in Badlapur and nearby areas had refused permission for the burial of Akshay Shinde.
"The family will be informed about the same. But they need not make an event out of it. Let them do it silently. The family members will be taken to the burial spot escorted with a police team,” Venegaonkar said.
According to the prosecutor, the inquiry has found that there is no such custom of burial. “The family’s lawyer said that they want to bury the body so that there is the option of exhumation in future.
Shinde family’s lawyer Amit Katarnavare said that he seeks a ‘decent burial’ for the deceased Akshay Shinde, to which the judges said that the police are ready to do that.
Published 27 September 2024, 12:16 IST