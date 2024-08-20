Badlapur school sexual case: Police lathi charge protesters at railway station

Mumbai: Police lathi-charged protesters at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai on Tuesday evening to break up the day-long rail roko agitation against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a kindergarten.

Police used force to disperse hundreds of protesters at around 6 PM, hours after they hurled stones at the railway station while rejecting pleas of the state government and senior police officers to call off the agitation, which affected the services of local trains and forced diversion of some outstation trains, an official said.