Badlapur sexual abuse: Maharashtra govt suspends senior cops who delayed action

In a swift damage control exercise, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident.
Earlier, the government had also ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students of a school in Badlapur in Thane district which triggered a massive protest, leading to halting of local trains.
Published 20 August 2024, 11:27 IST