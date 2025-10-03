<p>Mumbai: Veteran politician Ramdas Kadam, who has switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has sparked a controversy with a stunning claim that late Balasaheb Thackeray’s body was kept in Matoshree for two days before the announcement of his death. </p><p>Balasaheb, the founder of Shiv Sena, passed away on November 17, 2012, aged 86. </p><p>The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed Kadam saying that he should thank Balasaheb that he could attain such a position in his political life. </p><p>72-year-old Kadam is a four-term MLA, two-term MLC, had served as a Environment Minister in the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government and was the Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly.</p>.Over 10,700 people involved in farming committed suicide in 2023, 38% from Maharashtra: NCRB.<p>Kadam’s stunning claim came during Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally at the Nesco Complex at Goregaon in presence of Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister. </p><p>“Why was Balasaheb’s body kept for two days? What was happening inside? People said fingerprints were taken, for what purpose? When was his will prepared and who signed it? All these details must come out,” he said addressing the rally.</p><p>“Balasaheb’s death took place two days earlier, but his body was kept inside Matoshree for taking hand impressions. This is what the doctors who treated him had told me. Even inside Matoshree, people were discussing it,” he said, adding that during those days, he used to be outside Matoshree constantly because of the worsening health of the Sena supremo. </p><p>Kadam demanded a probe into the issue. “Yes…I am making a statement…with full responsibility,” he added. </p><p>Later, speaking to reporters on Thursday night, he reiterated the charge. “You should ask them,” he said when pressed for further details. </p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT), however, slammed him. </p><p>“What does he know…I was constantly there in Matoshree during those difficult times,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who is a close aide of the Thackeray family. </p><p>“Such a remark comes 10 years after the death of Balasaheb…it comes just months away of his 100th birth anniversary…he should realise that it is Balasaheb who had made him big…all of us big,” said Raut, a journalist-politician. </p>