Ban cotton import, buy from farmers at MSP: Congess leader Patole to Centre

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole said Maharashtra ranks second in the country for cotton production, with more than 40 lakh farmers engaged in its cultivation.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:51 IST
