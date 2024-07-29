Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Banjara community threatens Maharashtra Assembly poll boycott if ST status demand ignored

This was resolved in a meeting organised in Latur on Sunday attended by political leaders from various parties.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 16:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Latur: The Banjara community has threatened to boycott the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections if they are not included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This was resolved in a meeting organised in Latur on Sunday attended by political leaders from various parties.

The community members demanded their induction in the ST category, like in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"If our demands are not met, we will boycott the assembly polls (due in October this year)," a Banjara community leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 July 2024, 16:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT