Bappa in mosque: Ganesh festival fosters harmony in Maharashtra village

The tradition began in 1980 when members of the Hindu and Muslim communities decided to move a Ganpati idol inside a mosque at Gotkhindi village in Sangli district due to heavy rains, he said.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:09 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 10:09 IST
