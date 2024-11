Beed cop booked in corruption case amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.07 cr

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had trapped Haribhau Khade, an inspector with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), in May this year, and an inquiry revealed that Khade had amassed assets worth Rs 2.07 crore, 116 per cent more than the known legal sources of his income.