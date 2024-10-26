Beef worth Rs 1.6 lakh seized from dilapidated house in Bhiwandi; six booked

<p>Thane: A case has been registered against six persons after beef was found stocked in a dilapidated house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>One person was apprehended, while five others managed to escape when the police raided the premises at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town on Friday morning, an official said.</p>.<p>He said the police had received a tip-off about beef stocked in the dilapidated house, and they managed to seize banned meat worth Rs 1.6 lakh.</p>.Teacher held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old tribal student in Gujarat school.<p>A first information report has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against the accused, and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding men, the official said. </p>