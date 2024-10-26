Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Beef worth Rs 1.6 lakh seized from dilapidated house in Bhiwandi; six booked

One person was apprehended, while five others managed to escape when the police raided the premises at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town on Friday morning, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeBhiwandiBeef

Follow us on :

Follow Us