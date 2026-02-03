<p>Nagpur: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>has nominated its women corporators Neeta Thakre and Leela Hatibed for the post mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).</p>.<p>The Opposition Congress has fielded Snehal Thakare and Vivek Nikose for the posts, the elections for which will be held on February 6.</p>.Shiv Sena nominates women for mayor post in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar despite no reservation.<p>As per the lottery held last month, the NMC will have a woman mayor from the general category.</p>.<p>After the registration of the BJP corporators' group at the divisional commissioner's office on Monday, Neeta Thakre (representing ward 28) and Hatibed (ward 29) filed their nominations, a release said.</p>.<p>Their names were finalised after Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held detailed discussions here recently, it said.</p>.<p>The BJP has also decided to allocate the NMC standing committee chairperson's post to a woman corporator, and the name will be announced soon, party's city president Dayashankar Tiwari said.</p>.<p>In polls to the 151-member NMC last month, the BJP won 102 seats, Congress 34, AIMIM 6, Indian Muslim League 4, Shiv Sena (UBT) 2, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BSP and NCP got 1 seat each.</p>.<p>Out of the total BJP winners, 55 are women. </p>