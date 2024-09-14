BJP leadership to decide on Khadse's reinduction after Ganesh festival, says Devendra Fadnavis

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport while answering a query on Khadse's possible return to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Fadnavis said, "Whatever decision the BJP's central leadership takes will be accepted. We will hold talks with the party leadership and a decision will be made after the ongoing Ganesh festival." Speculation about Khadse, a former BJP leader currently with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, returning to the saffron party intensified after the BJP renominated his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse as Lok Sabha candidate, and made her a Union Minister of State after she won.