BJP won't win even district-level elections in future: Uddhav Thackeray

The budget presented by the Narendra Modi government earlier this month would be its last, Thackeray said, adding, "the BJP would not be able to win power in Delhi, state or even Zilla Parishad (district local government body) for the next hundred years."

Noting that the budget mentioned farmers, the youth, women and the poor, Thackeray said it took the Prime Minister Modi ten years to remember these sections of society.