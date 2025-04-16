Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP would have died of malnutrition if Bal Thackeray had not fed it: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav, meanwhile, also claimed that money was being distributed through UPI and attempt was being made to ensure that no opposition candidate remains in the fray.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 18:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us