BMC elections: Voter photo ID card, 12 other identity proofs valid for polling

Polling will be held across 227 civic wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday and counting of votes will take place on Friday.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 04:14 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 04:14 IST
