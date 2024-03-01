BMC not to implement water cut in Mumbai as state assures supply

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said citizens would not have to face a ten percent water cut for now as the state government has promised to supply water to the metropolis from its quota.

The corporation had earlier proposed a ten percent cut in view of dwindling levels of reservoirs, caused by low rainfall during the 2023 monsoon.

It had demanded that the Maharashtra government make water available from its reserve for Mumbai, the BMC said in a release on Friday.