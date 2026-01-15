Menu
BMC polls: Change in counting process may delay results on January 16

According to the officials, due to this changed counting process, no trends will be available for all 227 seats as soon as the process begins, unlike in the past.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:18 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 16:18 IST
