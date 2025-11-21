Menu
BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay High Court denies bail to accused; says he remorselessly failed to stop car

Mihir Shah was heavily inebriated and was in no condition to drive, yet he chose to drive the high-end BMW car at a high speed, the HC said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:24 IST
India NewsBombay High Courthit-and-run caseBMW

