Homeindiamaharashtra

Body parts found near site of tanker explosion at Century Rayon factory in Thane district

Of the four deceased, three have been identified, an official of Ulhasnagar police said on Saturday.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 16:13 IST

A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police on Sunday found “body parts” in buildings in the vicinity, a senior official said.

Of those injured, one is reported to be in serious condition.

The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad, 60 km from Mumbai. As per a statement issued by the company on Saturday, a tanker “of a third party” which had arrived from outside around 11.15 am got “ruptured” while it was under inspection before filling.

The explosion was so massive that those near the tanker were blown into pieces, said the official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Amol Koli told PTI that the “body parts” are being collected and further steps will be taken by their probe team.

Putting together the body parts and matching them will be a challenging task, the official said.

Of the four deceased, three have been identified, an official of Ulhasnagar police had said on Saturday.

A revenue official from Thane district said there was no no communication from the company’s side on Sunday as it is a holiday.

(Published 24 September 2023, 16:13 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

