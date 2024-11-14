Bomb threat at Mumbai airport; caller says man from Azerbaijan travelling with explosives: Reports

<p>Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wenesday afternoon had received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller, multiple reports say.</p><p>As per the reports, the unidentified caller had alerted the security personnel about a passenger carrying explosives.</p> <p>The threat call was received by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room at Terminal 1 (domestic), a <em><a href="https://www.news18.com/india/mumbai-airport-receives-bomb-threat-as-caller-informs-cisf-about-passenger-carrying-explosives-9119956.html" rel="nofollow">News18</a></em> report mentioned.</p><p>The called said that a man named Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives, the report further added.</p><p>Security measures have bene heightened since then and passenger details are being carefully verified by the police in order to ensure safety.</p>.<p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>