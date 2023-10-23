Bombay HC allows Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao to travel to Hyderabad for cataract surgery

Rao and other activists were booked in connection with provocative speeches which were allegedly delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, triggering violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district on the next day on January 1, 2018.