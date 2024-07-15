Bombay HC pulls up prison authorities for 'perfunctory' approach while declining furlough to convicts

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has deprecated the repeated practice of state prison authorities of passing orders in a "perfunctory" manner while refusing convicts the benefits of parole and furlough.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, in the order on July 10, said merely because the report from a local police station raises objection to parole or furlough of a convict, which is most of the times without any basis, the benefit of parole or furlough cannot be curtailed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by murder case convict Tabrez Khan, challenging an order passed by the prison authorities refusing him furlough on the ground that an adverse report was submitted by a local police station.

The HC quashed the prison authorities' decision and granted furlough to Khan.

The high court noted that in August 2022, the state prisons department issued a circular instructing prisons authorities to not reject parole and furlough applications only on the ground of an adverse police report.