Bombay HC raps man for false claim of racial discrimination by Dutch wife's kin

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has deprecated a man for claiming that he illegally brought his minor daughter to India from the Netherlands last year as both of them faced racial discrimination there by the family members of his estranged wife, a Dutch national.

In an order passed on Wednesday, a division bench of Justice A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak said the plea of racial discrimination adopted by the man was "completely hollow and was a sham plea".

"India is undoubtedly known for its zero tolerance policy towards racial discrimination. The man has lowered the image of India and its citizens in the view of the petitioner (woman) and her fellow nationals," the court said.