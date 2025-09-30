Menu
Bombay High Court orders deletion of online posts calling Malabar Gold company 'Pakistan sympathiser'

A bench of Justice Sandeep Marne in its order passed on Monday said a case was made out for the grant of an ad-interim injunction and ordered the posts to be deleted.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 10:44 IST
