Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests four Mujahideen Army members plotting to kill Hindu seers

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four alleged members of the radical outfit 'Mujahidin Army' for conspiring to kill Hindu religious leaders, spread radical ideology, and disturb communal harmony in the state.

The arrests were made from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Tuesday.

A senior ATS official said intelligence inputs suggested that the group, influenced by Pakistan-based extremist organisations, was plotting to destabilise the democratically elected government in the state and enforce 'shariat' (Islamic law). "They had been holding meetings at various places and had created social media groups to circulate inflammatory audio and video messages," the official said.

The four arrested were identified as Safeel Salmani of Sonbhadra district, Akmal Raza of Sultanpur district, Tousif of Kanpur, and Qasim Ali of Rampur. According to ATS sources, Akmal had formed a group called 'Mashwara', where he frequently posted 'anti-India' messages and fake videos purportedly showing atrocities against Muslims in the country.

The ATS said the youths were also trying to recruit others into the outfit and had prepared plans to target senior Hindu religious leaders. Investigators added that further arrests could follow as the probe continues to identify more members of the group.