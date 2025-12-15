Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay High Court pulls up police for 'leisurely' enquiries into complaints; questions Centre on 14-day norm

The Kashimira police in its affidavit informed the court that an enquiry into the complaint was still going on.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraPoliceBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us