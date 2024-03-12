Bombay Natural History Society hosts walk exploring marine biodiversity

Mumbai: Heritage walks have been a part of the Mumbai city exposing people to the rich history, heritage, culture, people and food in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Marine walks have also gained popularity in parts of the city since past few years.
The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), renowned for its dedication to nature conservation, recently organised a marine walk along the iconic Carter Road in Bandra. This landmark event shed light on the rich marine biodiversity thriving along Mumbai’s coastline.
Despite Carter Road’s reputation as a bustling suburban hangout, BNHS members were astounded by the marine diversity unveiled during the walk. The walk provided members with a unique opportunity to explore the intertidal zones, unveiling a mesmerizing world of diverse marine life.
From the sightings of Gorgonian Fans to Brittle Stars, Sea Slugs, Sea Sponges, and even patches of corals, the walk offered an exploratory insight into the marine ecosystem.
Notably, the group also encountered Crustose coralline algae (CCA), which serves as an indicator of marine ecosystem health. The walk was led by Associate Conservation Officer Fatema Hirkani who has a keen interest in Marine Fauna and Asif Khan, Associate Programmes Officer, from the Programmes Department.
Through initiatives like the Marine Walk, BNHS continues its mission to educate, inspire, and protect the natural world for generations to come.
The event fostered a deeper appreciation for marine ecosystems and raised awareness about their fragile nature. “Every discovery made during our Marine Walks reaffirms the importance of protecting Mumbai's coastal marine biodiversity. Through education and awareness, BNHS strives to empower communities to become guardians of our coastal ecosystems,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.
(Published 12 March 2024, 04:17 IST)