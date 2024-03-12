Bombay Natural History Society hosts walk exploring marine biodiversity

Mumbai: Heritage walks have been a part of the Mumbai city exposing people to the rich history, heritage, culture, people and food in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Marine walks have also gained popularity in parts of the city since past few years.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), renowned for its dedication to nature conservation, recently organised a marine walk along the iconic Carter Road in Bandra. This landmark event shed light on the rich marine biodiversity thriving along Mumbai’s coastline.

Despite Carter Road’s reputation as a bustling suburban hangout, BNHS members were astounded by the marine diversity unveiled during the walk. The walk provided members with a unique opportunity to explore the intertidal zones, unveiling a mesmerizing world of diverse marine life.

From the sightings of Gorgonian Fans to Brittle Stars, Sea Slugs, Sea Sponges, and even patches of corals, the walk offered an exploratory insight into the marine ecosystem.