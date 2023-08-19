Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Burglars break open cashless ATM in Palghar, find nothing

A case has been registered against all accused, who are yet to be identified.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 08:57 IST

Some burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank near Palghar town in Maharashtra, in the wee hours of Saturday, but had to return empty-handed as there was no cash inside, police said.

The incident occurred at Maswan village in Palghar taluka, they said.

"Some miscreants stormed into an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank around 2 am. They not only broke open the ATM box, but also damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the room," an official of Manor police station said.

"However, they could not take anything from the ATM as there was no cash kept inside it as the machine was undergoing some repair work," he added.

A case has been registered against all accused, who are yet to be identified, he added.

(Published 19 August 2023, 08:57 IST)
