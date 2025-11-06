<p>Mumbai: A driver attached to a ride-sharing platform has been booked for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a woman and labelling her a “call girl” after she refused to pay toll during a trip, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Accused Vinay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, also shared the personal details of the woman, a government employee, on social media, an official said. The police did not explain how he accessed her personal data.</p>.Mumbai's CSMIA adds new destinations to its winter schedule.<p>The 31-year-old woman had booked a ride from south Mumbai to Dadar some time ago. During the journey, Yadav allegedly asked her to pay toll charges at one point, but she refused, triggering an argument.</p>.<p>Later, Yadav allegedly began calling the woman repeatedly and abusing her, the official said. She then blocked the number.</p>.<p>Soon after, she started getting unsolicited calls from unknown persons. When she checked, the woman found that a fake Instagram account had been created using her photograph and describing her as a “call girl”. The account had the woman’s contact details.</p>.<p>She filed a complaint with the social media company and learnt the cab driver had created the account. The woman then approached the Dadar police.</p>.<p>Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning “word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman” and defamation and under the IT Act, the official said, citing the FIR.</p>.<p>Yadav was traced to his native place in Jharkhand through his mobile number and served a notice to appear before the police, he added. </p>