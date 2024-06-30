Case against local goon, 3 associates for bid to extort money from Thane bizman

Thane: Police have registered a case against a local goon and three of his associates for allegedly threatening a 25-year-old businessman and attempting to extort money from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The goon had approached the victim, who is into fabrication work, at his workplace in Kalwa area here and demanded Rs 50,000 as "protection money" per month, the official from Kalwa police station said.

To intimidate the businessman, the accused said he was recently released from jail in a criminal case and even children in Kalwa area knew about him, as per the FIR.