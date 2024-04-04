JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Case against reporter, video journalist for 'trespassing' to shoot visuals during PM Modi's visit

Last Updated 03 April 2024, 21:17 IST

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a reporter and a video journalist of a news channel for allegedly trespassing into a house to shoot visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a building near the airport here, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that the duo forcibly entered his 11th floor flat at Paywadi SRA Cooperative Society, close to the domestic terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in suburban Vile Parle (East), an official said.

Modi visited Mumbai on Monday morning.

As per complainant Mahesh Patel, a 61-year-old rickshaw driver, the duo told him that they had got permission from the housing society's secretary and security guard for shooting visuals of the PM, and entered his flat without his consent, using force.

They shot visuals of the PM's special aircraft and Modi himself from the flat's window for some 15 minutes, he said.

A case was registered under sections 448 (house trespass), 188 (disobeying orders issued by a public servant), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code at Vile Parle police station but no arrest has been made, the police official said.

(Published 03 April 2024, 21:17 IST)
