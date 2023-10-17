Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Case against woman in Navi Mumbai for beating up 11-yr-old daughter

The girl was injured in the incident which took place on September 26 in Nerul area.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 05:40 IST

Follow Us

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly beating up her 11-year-old daughter for not taking care of her siblings, an official said on Tuesday.

The girl was injured in the incident which took place on September 26 in Nerul area, he said.

The 30-year-old accused works as a domestic help.

The FIR was registered against her on Monday following a complaint by a woman constable and an order by the Child Welfare Committee in Ulhasnagar after the mediation process, the official from Nerul police station said.

The accused has been charged under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2015, the police added.

(Published 17 October 2023, 05:40 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNavi Mumbai

