CBI swoop on CGST in Mumbai; 3 including one Superintendent arrested

Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked officials of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) of which one has been arrested along with two others in a major case of bribery and alleged use of Hawala money for transfer of money.
According to CBI officials, an official deputed as Superintendent CGS (Anti-Evasion) at Mumbai West Commissionerate and two private persons including a chartered accountant, have been placed under arrest.
“They were arrested while accepting a part bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh, out of the negotiated undue advantage of Rs 60 lakh demanded as bribe. An amount of Rs 30 lakh of the total bribe amount was allegedly paid earlier through Hawala,” CBI officials said on Sunday.
The CBI has registered a case on a complaint against 8 accused including 6 officers of CGST, Mumbai comprising an Additional Commissioner, a Joint Commissioner, 4 Superintendents and 2 private persons including a Chartered Accountant on allegations of bribery.
It was alleged that when the complainant visited CGST Office, Santacruz in the evening of September 4, he was kept confined in the office whole night and released after about 18 hours on September 5.
During the complainant's confinement, the Superintendent (Anti-Evasion) demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe for not arresting him which was subsequently reduced to Rs 60 lakhs.
Thereafter, three other colleagues of Superintendent - all Superintendents of CGST also joined him in pressurising the complainant including through repeated use of force and hurling abuses.
The complainant was, allegedly, made to call his cousin while in confinement, to convey the demand of undue advantage by CGST officers for not arresting the complainant and favouring him in ongoing probe by CGST.
“The cousin of complainant subsequently contacted an accused CA who further contacted other accused private person and senior CGST officers including accused JC, CGST. Both accused CA and other accused private person visited the CGST office during the intervening night and negotiated the bribe with CGST officials,” officials said.
“The bribe demand was finalised for amount of Rs 60 lakhs to be delivered to CGST officers through accused CA. Out of negotiated bribe of Rs 60 lakhs, Rs 30 lakhs was allegedly paid by cousin of complainant through an Angadia. Only then the complainant was allowed to leave CGST office, the next day,” the officials said.
The CBI laid a trap and caught accused CA red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of CGST officers, out of the remaining bribe amount. Further, controlled bribe delivery was done to another accused private person who was to further deliver the bribe to CGST officers through accused Superintendent CGST.
“During further trap proceedings, the accused Superintendent, who received the bribe, called the other accused private person to meet him near Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai for collecting bribe and all of them were arrested,” the officials said.
The three accused were produced before a court, which granted CBI custody to the Superintendent and the CA till 10 September, while judicial custody to the private person.
“Searches were conducted at nine locations at the official and residential premises of accused persons in and around Mumbai which led to recovery of various incriminating documents,” the officials said.