CBI swoop on CGST in Mumbai; 3 including one Superintendent arrested

It was alleged that when the complainant visited CGST Office, Santacruz in the evening of September 4, he was kept confined in the office whole night and released after about 18 hours on September 5.

During the complainant's confinement, the Superintendent (Anti-Evasion) demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe for not arresting him which was subsequently reduced to Rs 60 lakhs.

Thereafter, three other colleagues of Superintendent - all Superintendents of CGST also joined him in pressurising the complainant including through repeated use of force and hurling abuses.

The complainant was, allegedly, made to call his cousin while in confinement, to convey the demand of undue advantage by CGST officers for not arresting the complainant and favouring him in ongoing probe by CGST.

“The cousin of complainant subsequently contacted an accused CA who further contacted other accused private person and senior CGST officers including accused JC, CGST. Both accused CA and other accused private person visited the CGST office during the intervening night and negotiated the bribe with CGST officials,” officials said.

“The bribe demand was finalised for amount of Rs 60 lakhs to be delivered to CGST officers through accused CA. Out of negotiated bribe of Rs 60 lakhs, Rs 30 lakhs was allegedly paid by cousin of complainant through an Angadia. Only then the complainant was allowed to leave CGST office, the next day,” the officials said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught accused CA red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of CGST officers, out of the remaining bribe amount. Further, controlled bribe delivery was done to another accused private person who was to further deliver the bribe to CGST officers through accused Superintendent CGST.