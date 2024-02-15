Central Railway’s Mumbai Division ticket checking earnings surpass Rs 100 cr mark 13 days before end of FY

Mumbai: The Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has once again showcased its exceptional performance by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in ticket checking earnings. Overall, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus emerged as the top performer with a collective earning of Rs 2.29 crore.
This remarkable achievement of Mumbai Division comes 13 days ahead of the scheduled time as compared to the previous fiscal year.
In the last fiscal year, Mumbai Division crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on February 26, 2023, making this year's accomplishment even more impressive. With a total earning of Rs 1,00,21,50,988 as of February 13, 2024, the division is poised to set a new benchmark in ticket checking earnings.
This achievement has highlighted the exceptional efforts of three staff members who have crossed earning of Rs 1crore in individual capacity and have been dubbed as "Crorepatis" of Mumbai Division.
Sunil Nainani, Chief Ticket Inspector/CSMT made 16,885 cases for an amount of Rs 1.62 crore. M Shinde, Chief Ticket Inspector /CSMT had 15,507 cases for an amount of Rs 1.37 crore while Mohammed Shams Chand, Travelling Ticket Inspector/CSMT detected 11,274 cases that amounted to Rs 1.05 crore.
In suburban batches, S K Kirkinde, Chief Ticket Inspector /CSMT, topped the table with 9,958 cases that generated Rs 90,99,220 in cash. Meanwhile, in the Tejaswini Batch category— Sudha Dwivedi, Travelling Ticket Inspector / CSMT, secured the top position with 8,635 cases for an amount of Rs 30,95,565. Recognizing station staff contributors— Hemraj Meena, Head Ticket Collector/Panvel topped the list with 2,544 cases totalling Rs 9,06,835.