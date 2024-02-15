Central Railway’s Mumbai Division ticket checking earnings surpass Rs 100 cr mark 13 days before end of FY

Mumbai: The Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has once again showcased its exceptional performance by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in ticket checking earnings. Overall, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus emerged as the top performer with a collective earning of Rs 2.29 crore.

This remarkable achievement of Mumbai Division comes 13 days ahead of the scheduled time as compared to the previous fiscal year.

In the last fiscal year, Mumbai Division crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on February 26, 2023, making this year's accomplishment even more impressive. With a total earning of Rs 1,00,21,50,988 as of February 13, 2024, the division is poised to set a new benchmark in ticket checking earnings.