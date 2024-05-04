Home
Child killed, five injured in fire in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The incident took place around 8 30 pm on Friday at Sharif Colony in the Kiradpura area of the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 04:41 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 3-year-old child was killed and five were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8 30 pm on Friday at Sharif Colony in the Kiradpura area of the city.

Forensic teams deployed by the police are investigating the case, he said.

“There were seven adults and two to three children in the house. Prima facie, it looks like the fire started due to a cylinder blast,” the official said.

While Sadaf Irfan Shaikh (3) died in the accident, Rizwan Khan (40), Rehan Shaikh (17), Adil Khan (10), Faizan Pathan (13) and Dishan Khan (9) sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Published 04 May 2024, 04:41 IST
