Home > India > Maharashtra

Class 12 student goes missing on exam day in Navi Mumbai

He left home early morning to go to college, hasn't been seen since. Police case has been filed by father.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 06:56 IST

Thane: A 17-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra has allegedly gone missing after leaving home to appear in the Class 12 board examination, police said on Thursday.

The boy left his home in Ghansoli area at around 8:45 am on Wednesday to go to a college in Vashi for the exam, an official from Rabale police station said.

He did not return home till late night following which his parents carried out a search and later approached the police, he said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

(Published 22 February 2024, 06:56 IST)
