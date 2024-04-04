'Clock' symbol case: Ajit Pawar faction to put disclaimer in all ads as SC refuses to modify order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to modify its March 19 order, directing the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to put a disclaimer in publicity materials that allocation of 'clock' symbol to it was sub judice.

In its previous order, the Ajit Pawar will have to meticulously make the declaration in every advertisement material, audio and video clips.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Ajit Pawar faction, “Let us be very clear that we are not modifying the order (passed on March 19). We have no doubt about the bona fide of the parties. You can issue bigger advertisements. Plus, we understand difficulty at the grassroots level, but your office bearers should understand".