Cocaine worth Rs 15 crore seized from Mumbai airport; two held

Two persons have been arrested by the DRI, officials said.

The first arrest of a Ugandan national was made when the passenger from Addis Ababa landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Upon examination of the suspect's luggage, DRI officers recovered approximately 1,496 grams of cocaine, estimated at a value of around Rs 15 crore.

“Following sustained interrogation and surveillance, a meticulously planned operation by DRI officers resulted in the successful nabbing of the intended recipient of the contraband drugs,” officials said.