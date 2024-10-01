Home
Coldplay ticket row: Mumbai Police record statement of BookMyShow COO

The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns about ticketing scams on BookMyShow, as millions of fans scrambled for a limited number of tickets.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:40 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 09:40 IST
